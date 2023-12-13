Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,121.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,007 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

