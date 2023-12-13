Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $255.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $255.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

