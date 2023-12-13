Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

