Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.0% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 157.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 75,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,526,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

