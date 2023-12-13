Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $321,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EFG opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.