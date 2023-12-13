Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 127 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

