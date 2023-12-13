Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

