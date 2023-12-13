Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 103 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,077.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $910.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,080.99.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

