Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 28,376 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,376 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

