Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 290.2% in November

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 290.2% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 65,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Reliance Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

