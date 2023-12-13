Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up approximately 2.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $266.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $196.11 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.