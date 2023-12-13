Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Renaissance IPO ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 270,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

Featured Stories

