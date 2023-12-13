Reviewing KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and OCA Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 2.02 $816.01 million $0.95 23.09 OCA Acquisition N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than OCA Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 2 3 2 0 2.00 OCA Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KONE Oyj and OCA Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCA Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of OCA Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OCA Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and OCA Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.39% 37.85% 10.64% OCA Acquisition N/A -12.52% 1.73%

Summary

KONE Oyj beats OCA Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About OCA Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

