Reviewing NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI -3.07% -4.59% -1.73% Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NI and Hamilton Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than NI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NI and Hamilton Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $364.61 million 0.74 -$53.10 million ($0.53) -24.75 Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hamilton Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NI.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats NI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance. It also provides accident and health, cyber, excess energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, M&A, marine and energy liability, political risk, professional liability, property binders, property D&F, space, upstream energy, general and excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional locations in Dublin, Ireland; London, United Kingdom; Miami, Florida; New York, New York; and Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.