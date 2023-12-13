Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Up 75.8% in November

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,643. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,459.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,033.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.