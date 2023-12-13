Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $10.75

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.25 to $10.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 685,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,092. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

