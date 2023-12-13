Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $245.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

ZS opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -181.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $211.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,804. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

