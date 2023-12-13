RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $135.82 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $41,763.49 or 1.00793140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $135.82 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00173710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.24 or 0.00553243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00407995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00048145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00115861 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,252 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,251.84526769 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 40,944.75265486 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.