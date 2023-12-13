Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. Approximately 62,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 345,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $639,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,998,212.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,041 shares of company stock worth $1,391,909 over the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ryerson by 151.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

