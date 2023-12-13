Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 107,097 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Salesforce worth $345,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 103,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,550,219.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRM opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

