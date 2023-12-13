Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,963,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

