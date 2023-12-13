Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 180,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 329,975 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sasol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sasol by 100.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.