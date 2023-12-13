Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.40

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 61633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

