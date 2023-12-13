Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Trimmed by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,393,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.