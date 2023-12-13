Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.30. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

