Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

