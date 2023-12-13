Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

