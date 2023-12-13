Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.21 and its 200 day moving average is $239.87.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

