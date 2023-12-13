Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

