Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.76 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

