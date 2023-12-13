ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

NYSE NOW opened at $716.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $617.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $717.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

