SFI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $595,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HYB opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

