SFI Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 1,843.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

FCLD opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

