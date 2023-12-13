SFI Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

