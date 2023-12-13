SFI Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SFI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.83 and its 200 day moving average is $423.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.