Shimmick’s (SHIM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
SHIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
