Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.81. 148,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,974,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

