Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Drops By 45.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance
Shares of RILYN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 15,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $24.03.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
