Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Drops By 45.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of RILYN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 15,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) by 10,487.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

