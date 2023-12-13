Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Decreases By 70.2%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the November 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CaixaBank Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

