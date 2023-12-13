Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Decreases By 70.2%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the November 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CaixaBank Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.
About CaixaBank
