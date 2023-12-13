Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expands By 287.8%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 287.8% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMB shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of CMMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

