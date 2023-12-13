Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Rises By 475.2%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 475.2% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ CLEU opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

