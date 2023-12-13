Short Interest in China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Decreases By 62.0%

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,908,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the November 15th total of 7,644,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CHNVF opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. China Youzan has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

