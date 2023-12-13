Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Drops By 53.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Clicks Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.
Clicks Group Company Profile
