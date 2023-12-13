Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Drops By 53.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.