Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Expands By 93.6%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

