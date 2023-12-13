Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Expands By 93.6%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About CLS Holdings USA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CLS Holdings USA
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.