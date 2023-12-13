Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Increases By 500.0%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
Shares of IPHYF stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
