Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Grows By 400.0%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS IAUGY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. Insurance Australia Group has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $20.33.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insurance Australia Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Oracle’s “weak” results amplifies the outlook for AI accelerators
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.