Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Increases By 315.3%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 315.3% from the November 15th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IPDN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,251. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

