Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Grows By 481.0%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 481.0% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,923,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.