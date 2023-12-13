SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $305.77 million and $61.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,313.10 or 1.00034194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

