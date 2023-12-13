Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.80. 2,594,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,081,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 615.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

